Swamp Rabbits Announce First Intermission "Bunny Toss" for Saturday, April 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.-) Greenville's favorite rabbits, the Swamp Rabbits and their mascot, Stomper, are proud to announce an additional promotional night on Saturday, April 3 versus the South Carolina Stingrays. Featuring the "First Intermission Bunny Toss," fans are encouraged to bring as many stuffed rabbits (or other stuffed animals) as they please and toss them on the ice. All stuffed animals will be donated to one of several local charitable organizations.
The First Intermission Bunny Toss is a Swamp Rabbit-specific retooling of the classic teddy bear toss familiar to most hockey fans. After the first period, fans, when prompted on the video board, are encouraged to toss new or gently used stuffed bunnies, or other cuddly, plush items, onto the ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. All stuffed animals will be bagged, collected and later donated to charitable organizations in the Greater Greenville area.
As part of its community relations outreach, the Swamp Rabbits have selected the following children's charities and groups that work with kids in crisis to receive the stuffed animals:
Greenville's Gift - nonprofit organization that gives clothing and other essential baby items to newborns in need
Poe Mill Achievement Center- an after-school and summer program for elementary children
Greenville City Fire Department
Greenville City Police Department
Salvation Army Women and Children's Shelter
"Due to the delayed start to our season, we wanted to repackage the excitement and joy around Teddy Bear Toss and rekindle the same energy in a similar event," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "We are calling on all Swamp Rabbits fans in our community to turn this Easter Weekend into a season of giving. It's our 'First Intermission Bunny Toss,' but all stuffed animals alike are welcome for donation to brighten the day of children throughout our community."
