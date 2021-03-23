Wichita's Beauregard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Anthony Beauregard of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 15-21.

Beauregard scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points in four games last week.

The 25-year-old picked up two assists in a 3-2 win against Indy on Wednesday and in a 3-2 victory at Wheeling on Friday. After being held off the scoresheet on Saturday, he set a career high with five points (2g-3a) in a 6-4 win against the Nailers on Sunday.

A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard leads the ECHL with 28 assists and 42 points, is tied for 10th with 14 goals and is second with a +17 rating in 38 games this season.

Beauregard has tallied 80 points (29g-51a) in 126 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy while adding two points (1g-1a) in 10 career AHL games with Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Beauregard recorded 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

On behalf of Anthony Beauregard, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Matt Marcinew, Indy (4 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Brodie Reid, Kansas City (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Myles Powell (Florida), Brandon Hawkins (Fort Wayne), Derek Lodermeier (Jacksonville), Aaron Luchuk (Orlando), Justin Florek (South Carolina) and Matt Miller (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.