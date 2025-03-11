Thunder Weekly, March 11, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played four games in five nights against three separate opponents from the Central Division last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 5

Wichita at Toledo, 2-1 L (OT)

Friday, March 7

Wichita at Cincinnati, 5-1 L

Saturday, March 8

Wichita at Indy, 4-3 L

Sunday, March 9

Wichita at Indy, 5-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 12

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Ollie's Winning Weeknight.

Friday, March 14

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Thunderdog's Birthday Bash and Healthcare Champions Night, presented by Sonic Drive In, McPherson College, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Jump Start.

WICHITA

HOME: 18-11-2-1

AWAY: 13-9-3-0

OVERALL: 31-20-6-1

Last 10: 4-3-3-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 69 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 26

Assists: Bates, 43

Points: Stinil, 65

+/-: Bates, +29

PIM: Boucher, 109

TIGHT RACE - The Mountain Division playoff race didn't have much movement over this last week. Seeds two through five are still separated by seven points. Wichita is in fourth place with 69 points. The Thunder have one game in hand on Tahoe. Idaho will have two after tomorrow night when Wichita plays Utah.

SKID SNAPPED - Wichita snapped a six-game winless skid on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder's last regulation win before Sunday's triumph came on February 21 at Idaho. Wichita lost three of those contests in overtime.

CENTRAL - Wichita claimed its second win of the season against a team from the Central Division. The Thunder are 2-6-1 against teams from the Central. Wichita plays one more Central Division team on Sunday, March 30 at Iowa.

100 - Michal Stinil extended his point streak to eight games over the weekend. He has 12 points (3g, 9a) over that stretch. Stinil needs one more goal to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is two points away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is tied for second in the ECHL with 65 points.

WALKS - Kobe Walker recorded a career high four points on Sunday afternoon. The second year forward has six points (2g, 4a) over his last three games. Walker has 55 points (23g, 32a) in 54 games so far this season. He leads the league in shooting percentage (28.4%).

60 - Peter Bates has goals in three of his last four games. He reached 60 points for the first time in his career. He is tied for first with 43 assists.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has started 10-straight games...Jay Dickman is tied for fourth with 26 goals, tied for third with 11 power play goals and tied for third with 23 power play points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.78)...Wichita is 20-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 22-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 11-7-6-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 3-0-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal...

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

