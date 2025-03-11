Railers Acquire Defenseman Pito Walton from Idaho Steelheads

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Pito Walton has been acquired via trade with the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Walton, 24, is in his first season as a professional. The Peapack, NJ native has played in 37 ECHL games this season, splitting time between the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Idaho Steelheads. Walton has six points (1G, 5A) this season to go with 14 penalty minutes and a -6 rating. Walton played in five games between the Florida Everblades and Savannah Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2023-24 season following his final year of collegiate hockey at Northeastern University.

Prior to professional hockey, the 6'2", 192lb defenseman played five seasons of collegiate hockey between Princeton University and Northeastern University. In 124 NCAA games, Walton had 55 points (17G, 38A) to go with 66 penalty minutes. Walton was teammates with Railers forward Matt DeMelis in his one season at Northeastern in 2023-24 where he was second among defensemen on the team in scoring at 17 points.

