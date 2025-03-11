Gage Alexander Reassigned by Detroit to Grand Rapids from Reading

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Gage Alexander has been reassigned by the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) from Reading.

Alexander, 22, hoisted a 4-1-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save-percentage (SV%) in five starts with the Royals to open his second full professional season. On a National Hockey League contract with the Detroit Red Wings, the Okotoks, Alberta, Canada native was reassigned to Reading by Detroit from Grand Rapids on Friday, January 17th.

The 6'6", 205-pound, left-catching netminder has appeared in 46 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL where he's registered a 15-20-4 record, 3.57 GAA and .888 SV%.

Alexander signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 30, 2022 and played each of the last two seasons for Anaheim's farm clubs in the San Diego Gulls (AHL) and Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). During stints with Tulsa in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Alexander amassed a 6-12-1 record, 3.72 GAA and .884 SV%. With San Diego in 2022-23, he posted a 5-7-3 record, 3.59 GAA and .887 SV%.

A fifth-round selection, 148th overall, of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Alexander's playing rights were acquired by Detroit from Anaheim on July 3rd, 2024.

