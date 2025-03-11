Mariners Defeat Admirals in Education Day Game

March 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Portland, ME - Following an exciting series at the Scope last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals commenced a six-game road trip, beginning with a morning game versus the Maine Mariners. Unfortunately, Maine yielding seven goals in a 7-2 win

The initial period was characterized by a significant advantage for the Mariners.

Maine scored on three separate occasions, establishing a substantial lead early in the game. The scoring commenced just 31 seconds into the period when Jacob Hudson netted a power-play goal. Five minutes later, Xander Lamppa contributed with a second goal for the Mariners, extending the lead to 2-0. At the midpoint of the period, Brooklyn Kalmikov scored off a rebound, increasing the Mariners' advantage to 3-0.

These three goals defined the opening 20 minutes, with the score remaining 3-0 in favor of Maine.

In the second period, a pair of power play opportunities enabled the Admirals to make a comeback, as they successfully scored on two occasions. In his 100th ECHL game, Brandon Osmundson registered a rebound goal from close range, bringing the Admirals to 3-1 and marking his 18th goal of the season.

Shortly thereafter, with another man-advantage opportunity, Andrei Bakanov capitalized on a loose puck, further narrowing the deficit to 3-2 with his 12th goal of the year.

Maine responded with another goal later in the period as Matthew Philip found the back of the net. This insurance goal preserved a 4-2 lead for Maine heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Sebastian Vidmar opened the scoring in the third period just four minutes in, extending the Mariners' lead to 5-2. Three minutes later, Philip netted his second goal of the game, increasing Maine's advantage to 6-2.

As Norfolk emptied their net later in the period, the Mariners took advantage. It was Hudson who scored on the open goal for his 2nd red-light of the game to make it 7-2.

What's Next

The Admirals are traveling to Worcester for an important three-game series against the Railers. The Railers are attempting to narrow the gap for third place behind Norfolk. The first game of the series is scheduled for Thursday evening, with the puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

