Pito Walton Traded to Worcester, Connor MacEachern Signs PTO with AHL's Iowa Wild

March 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Pito Walton has been traded to the Worcester Railers for future considerations. In addition, forward Connor MacEachern has signed a PTO with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Walton, 24, skated in 24 games with the Steelheads tallying two assists, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-four rating. The rookie defender was acquired on Dec. 30 from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for Lynden McCallum. In 42 games this season the Peapack, NJ native has collected seven points (1G, 6A) with 14 penalty minutes and a minus-eight rating.

MacEachern, 25, signed a PTO with the Iowa Wild on Feb. 26 and was returned to the Steelheads on Mar. 3. The rookie forward leads the Steelheads with 23 goals which are third among ECHL rookies while his 40 points are tied for sixth among ECHL first year skaters. The Brooklin, ON native was recently named ECHL Rookie of the Month for the month of February where he registered 13 points (9G, 4A) in 10 games. He has tallied 18 points (11G, 7A) in his last 19 games after missing the previous 13 contests with an injury from Dec.13-Jan.11. Prior to his injury he was tied for the league lead among rookies with 22 points and 12 goals skating in 22 games.

The Steelheads hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters this Friday and Saturday down at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.