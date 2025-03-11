Mariners School Admirals, 7-2

March 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Seven different Maine Mariners registered multi-point games, led by a pair of goals each from Jacob Hudson and Matthew Philip in a 7-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday morning. It was the Mariners third annual "School Day" game, with a sellout crowd of 6,001 made up mostly of students from across the state of Maine.

The Mariners got the scoring started early when Jacob Hudson capitalized just 31 seconds into the game on a power play, throwing a wrister on net from the left circle. Xander Lamppa then doubled the Maine lead at 5:49 when he finished off an impressive tic-tac-toe passing play from Justin Bean and Christian Sarlo. Midway through the period, Brooklyn Kalmikov scooped up a rebound in front of Admirals netminder Kristian Stead to make it a 3-0 game after 20 minutes.

The Admirals got back into the game with a pair of second period power play goals. First, Brandon Osmundson found a loose puck in front of Nolan Maier at 7:51 to get Norfolk on the board, then it was Andrew Bakanov at 9:17, to bring the deficit back to one. Before the period ended, the Mariners got one back, with Matthew Philip finishing a patient play by Ayden MacDonald at 13:50. Maine led 4-2 after two.

The Mariners tacked on three in the third to take full control of the game. Sebastian Vidmar tipped a Zach Massicotte shot at 4:07, making it 5-2, with Philip scoring a similar goal three minutes later for his second of the day. A Jacob Hudson empty net goal brought the score to its 7-2 final. Nolan Maier made 34 saves on 36 Norfolk shots to earn his seventh win of the season.

The sellout crowd of 6,001 was the ninth of the Mariners' season in 28 home games and second consecutive, after drawing 6,059 on Saturday night.

The Mariners (23-31-3-0) hit the road for the weekend, visiting the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, NY on Friday and Saturday night at 7 PM. The next home game is Friday, March 21st against the Worcester Railers at 7:15 PM - Youth Hockey Night and the start of a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend, plus a Terrence Wallin bobblehead giveaway, presented by Venture Solar. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

