Jacksonville's Nadeau Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Olivier Nadeau of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 3-9.

Nadeau scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games at Allen last week.

The 22-year-old had a hat trick and added an assist in a 9-1 win on Thursday, scored a goal in a 4-0 victory on Friday and tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Buffalo, Nadeau has 40 points (22g-18a) in 35 games with the Icemen this season while adding two assists in four games with Rochester of the American Hockey League.

A native of Lac-Etchemin, Quebec, Nadeau has recorded 64 points (34g-30a) in 76 career games with Jacksonville and three points (1g-2a) in nine career games with Rochester.

Prior to turning pro, Nadeau totaled 192 points (85g-107a) in 191 career games in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with Shawinigan and Gatineau.

On behalf of Olivier Nadeau, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

