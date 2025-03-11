ECHL Transactions - March 11
March 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 11, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Tate Popple, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
C.J. Hayes, F (from Toledo)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
add Andrew Noel, D signed contract
add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Providence 3/10
add Dante Sheriff, F activated from reserve
delete Andrew Noel, D placed on reserve
delete Justin Portillo, F placed on reserve
delete Braeden Kressler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract
Idaho:
delete Pito Walton, D traded to Worcester
delete Connor MacEachern, F loaned to Iowa Wild
Kansas City:
add Mitchell Allard, F signed contract
delete Cade Borchardt, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve
delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Fletcher Anderson, F signed amateur tryout 3/10
Orlando:
add Carson Focht, F returned from loan by Syracuse
delete Carson Focht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Ryan Sullivan, F signed contract
delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte
Toledo:
add Colby Ambrosio, F signed contract
add Dylan Moulton, D signed contract
add Peyton Hoyt, F signed contract
add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport
delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport
