ECHL Transactions - March 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 11, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Tate Popple, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

C.J. Hayes, F (from Toledo)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

add Andrew Noel, D signed contract

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Providence 3/10

add Dante Sheriff, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Noel, D placed on reserve

delete Justin Portillo, F placed on reserve

delete Braeden Kressler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract

Idaho:

delete Pito Walton, D traded to Worcester

delete Connor MacEachern, F loaned to Iowa Wild

Kansas City:

add Mitchell Allard, F signed contract

delete Cade Borchardt, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Fletcher Anderson, F signed amateur tryout 3/10

Orlando:

add Carson Focht, F returned from loan by Syracuse

delete Carson Focht, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Ryan Sullivan, F signed contract

delete Dennis Cesana, D recalled by Charlotte

Toledo:

add Colby Ambrosio, F signed contract

add Dylan Moulton, D signed contract

add Peyton Hoyt, F signed contract

add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Josh Nodler, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport

delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport

