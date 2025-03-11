Orlando Solar Bears Announce Signings of Kyle Haskins and Cole Kodsi

March 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud members of the ECHL, announced today that the team has signed forwards Kyle Haskins and Cole Kodsi from Canisius College.

Haskins, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward from Huntington, Vermont, joins the Solar Bears after completing his collegiate career at Canisius College. During his time with the Golden Griffins, Haskins showcased his two-way play, recording 23 points (11g-12a) in 37 games during the 2024-25 season. In 129 games over five seasons of college hockey, two with Canisius and three with Michigan State, Haskins tallied 44 points (16g-28a).

Kodsi, a 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Boca Raton, Florida, also arrives in Orlando after a successful tenure at Canisius College. Known for his physical presence and scoring touch, Kodsi registered 12 points (4g-8a) in 31 games during the 2024-25 season. In five seasons of college hockey, one at Canisius, one at Union College, and three at Bentley University, Kodsi tallied 57 points (25g-32a) in 130 games.

