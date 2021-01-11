Thunder Weekly, January 11

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished off a busy stretch of seven games in 11 days over the weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, January 5

Wichita at Kansas City, 8-4 W

Friday, January 8

Kansas City at Wichita, 1-0 L

Saturday, January 9

Kansas City at Wichita, 2-1 W

Sunday, January 10

Kansas City at Wichita, 6-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 15

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, January 16

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Sunday, January 17

Wichita at Allen, 2:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 2-2-1-0

AWAY: 4-0-0-0

OVERALL: 6-2-1-0

Last 10: 6-2-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 13 points, .722 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Matteo Gennaro, 6

Assists: Bobby McMann, 9

Points: Matteo Gennaro, Bobby McMann, 13

+/-: Jacob Graves, +10

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 26

THREE OF FOUR - Wichita finished a four-game series this past week with the Kansas City Mavericks. The Thunder took three of the four games and claimed six of the eight points over the week.

MCDOUBLE - Bobby McMann has been one of the most consistent players for the Thunder in the early going. He recorded four points on Sunday (1g, 3a), pushing him into a tie for the league-lead with 13 (4g, 9a). The rookie from Colgate leads the team in shots (34), points-per-game (1.63) and assists. Interesting enough, he has only registered multi-point outings so far. In the nine games he has played, he has scored in five of them and each time he has at least two points.

LEAGUE LEAD - Matteo Gennaro registered his team-leading sixth goal of the season on Sunday and pulled into a tie with McMann for the league-lead with 13 points. He finished the week with five points, tallying three on Tuesday and two on Sunday. He set a new career-high as a pro after registering 12 points in Tucson during the 2018-19 season.

GREEN LIGHT - Gordie Green has points in six of the seven games he has played. He netted points in back-to-back contests over the weekend. The rookie from Miami (OH) has 8 points (4g, 4a) in seven games.

OMAHA - Evan Weninger has been a solid addition to the Thunder roster since coming back to the Air Capital. He won back-to-back games this weekend over the Mavericks. The second-year pro from Omaha stopped 21 of 22 shots on Saturday night and was named the game's number one star. On Sunday, he stopped 37 of 39 shots. He lowered his goals-against average to 2.27, which is good for fifth in the league. He raised his save percentage to .931, which is tied for third in that category.

HEATING UP - Stefan Fournier is starting to heat up after scoring in three of four games this past week. He registered the game-winner on Saturday and added a power play goal on Sunday afternoon. Fournier is nearing 200 ECHL games as he currently has appeared in 175 entering the week.

SUMMERSIDE SNIPER - Jeremy McKenna added another two-point outing over the weekend. Just like Bobby McMann, McKenna seems to only score in bunches. In all four games that he has scored, he has picked up two points. The rookie from Summerside, PEI has 8 points (4g, 4a) in eight games this season.

THUNDERBOLTS... Noel Hoefenmayer recorded his first two-point game of his career on Sunday...McMann is tied for the league-lead with 9 assists...Mitch Gillam is fourth in wins (4) and fifth in saves (190)...McKenna is tied for the rookie lead in power play goals (2)...Mathieu Gagnon is tied in penalty minutes for defensemen (26)...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita has outscored its opponent 12-6 in the second period...Wichita is fourth in goals-for per game (3.67) and third in goals-against per game (2.44)...Wichita is third in shots for per game (34.11)...Wichita is 3-0-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-1-0-0 when tied after one...

The Thunder heads to Texas next week to face the Allen Americans for three-straight beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

