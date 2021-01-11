ECHL Transactions - January 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 11, 2021:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Fort Wayne:

Tommy Beaudoin, F

Liam Murphy, F

Tommy Proudlock, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Dominic Cormier, D (from Rapid City)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Will Lochead, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Frank Marotte, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Les Lancaster, D placed on reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G loaned to Bridgeport

Florida:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Gordon Defiel, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nate Kallen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Stephen Baylis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

