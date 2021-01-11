ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 11, 2021:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Fort Wayne:
Tommy Beaudoin, F
Liam Murphy, F
Tommy Proudlock, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Dominic Cormier, D (from Rapid City)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Will Lochead, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Frank Marotte, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Les Lancaster, D placed on reserve
Delete Frank Marotte, G loaned to Bridgeport
Florida:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Gordon Defiel, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nate Kallen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Stephen Baylis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Butrus Ghafari, D placed on reserve
Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- IceMen Add Second-Year Pro Keeghan Howdeshell - Jacksonville IceMen
- Bear Bites - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, January 11 - Wichita Thunder
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak in Rapid City - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Weekly: Upcoming 3 Game Homestand vs KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5 - Indy Fuel
- Blades Split Week with Win and Close Loss - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.