Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak in Rapid City

Oilers sweep Utah, remain undefeated in 2021 heading into three-game road trip at Rapid City

OVERALL RECORD: 5-3-0-1 (11 points)

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 8 - Tulsa 3, Utah 2 (OT) (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

TULSA, OK - The goaltenders stole the show in the opening 20 minutes, with neither netminder allowing a goal. The toe-to-toe period ended 0-0, with both goalies making nine saves apiece.

Jack Badini got the scoring started with his first professional goal 2:46 into the middle frame. Badini escaped the penalty box, streaking into the zone before beating Peyton Jones five hole to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Charlie Gerard tied things just 1:13 later, tapping home a tertiary chance in front of Olle Eriksson Ek. Tulsa's captain Adam Pleskach restored the Oilers' lead at the 6:25 mark, batting the puck out of the air and over the shoulder of Jones, bringing the game to 2-1. Pleskach's goal was his second of the season, and it was a power-play tally - the Oilers' third of the season.

Utah would not exit the game without a point. Cedirc Pare leveled the game with the last goal of regulation, a howitzer from the right circle at the 7:24 mark of the final regulation frame. Utah outshot Tulsa 11-4 in the final period, but Eriksson Ek stood tall, stopping 10 of 11 shots.

Tulsa began overtime on the power play, but didn't manage to find the back of the net. A sharp-angle shot from Matt Lane bounced off Bryce Kindopp, who was crashing the net, beating Jones 3:08 into the three-on-three overtime. Kindopp's goal was the first of his professional career.

Tulsa had outshot their opponents in every game until tonight, narrowly missing their seventh-consecutive shot advantage 28-26. It was the second-straight game the Oilers had the first goal of the game.

Saturday, Jan. 9 -Tulsa 1, Utah 0 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

TULSA, OK- For the second-straight night, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period. Parker Gahagen dominated the frame, stopping 16 of 16 Tulsa shots. Roman Durny answered the bell, stopping all seven shots when called upon.

The second period was just as scoreless as the first, with the goaltenders swapping positions as save leaders. Durny stopped all 12 shots, and Gahagen turned aside all nine of the Oilers' chances to leave both teams scoreless through 40 minutes.

A former member of the Utah Grizzlies, J.C. Brassard ripped a shot from the right point toward Gahagen, finding Adam Pleskach on the tip to give the Oilers the lone goal of the game 2:48 into the final frame.

Durny's 26-save performance earned him the first star of the game. The Slovakian native's stellar play helped extend Tulsa's win streak to three-straight games.

Sunday, Jan. 10 -Tulsa 3, Utah 2 (SO) (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)

TULSA, OK - For the first time on the weekend, Utah opened the scoring. Defenseman Matt Abt received a feed from Diego Cuglietta, rifling the shot past Roman Durny. Tulsa continued their trend of outshooting their opponent, planting 17 onto Peyton Jones.

The Oilers' opening goal came almost exactly 20 minutes after the first tally of the game. Danny Moynihan nailed his team-leading fifth goal of the season, guiding the puck against the grain and into the back of the net 17 seconds before the half-way point of the contest. Max Golod set the goal up, floating a saucer pass into the left circle for Moynihan. Golod added a goal himself at the 13:49 mark of the second period. Adam Pleskach threw the puck toward the net, finding Golod, who snuck between the circles before guiding a lethal wrister past Jones. Tulsa's lead was short lived. Charlie Gerard pounced on a defensive error before undressing Durny on an uncontested breakaway with 1:28 left in the period.

Both teams left the final frame scoreless. Durny turned away 13 chances, and Jones stopped eight, bringing his save total to 41.

The extra frame was also goalless, despite the Grizzlies starting the overtime with a power play. Tulsa had zero shots to Utah's four.

It took four shootout rounds to decide the outcome. Charlie Sampair beat Jones low blocker to close out the game, extending the Oilers' winning streak to four games.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CT)

Friday, Jan. 16 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

Saturday, Jan.17 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Tulsa AT Rapid City 5:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, SD

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach is three goals away from 200 career professional goals

. Bryce Kindopp and Jack Badini - both under contract with Anaheim - scored their first pro goals on 1/8.

. Roman Durny collected his first pro shutout against Utah on Saturday 1/9

. Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career

. Charlie Sampair is one point away from 150 career ECHL points

. Roman Durny ranks fourth in the league in GAA (2.25) and third in save percentage (.931)

TEAM TRENDS

- All five of Tulsa's wins have been one-goal games

. The Oilers have scored the opening goal in three out of the last four games, winning every time they have

. Tulsa has outshot their opponent in eight of nine games

. The Oilers have points in all one-goal games (5-0-0-1)

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 9 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 5 -Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 6 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Garret Cockerill, Adam Pleskach

PIMS: 24 -Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 1 - Danny Moynihan, Maxim Golod, Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 0

GW GOALS: 1- Danny Moynihan, Ian McNulty, Adam Pleskach, Bryce Kindopp

SHOTS: 38 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 3 - Olle Eriksson Ek

GAA: 2.25 - Roman Durny

SAVE %: .931- Roman Durny

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 3/27 (11.1%) (9th)

Last Week - 1/12 (8.3%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -24/27 (88.9%) (4th)

Last Week - 8/8 (100%)

