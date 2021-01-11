IceMen Add Second-Year Pro Keeghan Howdeshell

Forward Keeghan Howdeshell with the Rapid City Rush

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward keehan Howdeshell.

Howdeshell, 22, joins the Icemen after an impressive rookie campaign with the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) last season. The 6-2, 209-pound winger registered 37 points (13g, 24a) in 47 appearances with the Rush last season, earning a call-up with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Howedeshell (prounounced how-DUH-shell) totaled 113 points (62g, 51a) in two seasons played with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) from 2017-2019. The Brighton, Michigan resident won a Bronze Medal with Team USA in the 2016 U18 World Junior Championships.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades in Estero. Jacksonville returns home this Friday (January 15) against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Friday is also Faith & Family Night. The Icemen are offering several ticket packages that include an opportunity to meet and receive autographed materials from Tim Tebow. T

