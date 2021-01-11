IceMen Add Second-Year Pro Keeghan Howdeshell
January 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward keehan Howdeshell.
Howdeshell, 22, joins the Icemen after an impressive rookie campaign with the Rapid City Rush (ECHL) last season. The 6-2, 209-pound winger registered 37 points (13g, 24a) in 47 appearances with the Rush last season, earning a call-up with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.
Howedeshell (prounounced how-DUH-shell) totaled 113 points (62g, 51a) in two seasons played with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL) from 2017-2019. The Brighton, Michigan resident won a Bronze Medal with Team USA in the 2016 U18 World Junior Championships.
The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades in Estero. Jacksonville returns home this Friday (January 15) against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.
Friday is also Faith & Family Night. The Icemen are offering several ticket packages that include an opportunity to meet and receive autographed materials from Tim Tebow. T
Images from this story
|
Forward Keeghan Howdeshell with the Rapid City Rush
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- IceMen Add Second-Year Pro Keeghan Howdeshell - Jacksonville IceMen
- Bear Bites - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, January 11 - Wichita Thunder
- Oil Drops: Oilers Look to Extend Four-Game Win Streak in Rapid City - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Weekly: Upcoming 3 Game Homestand vs KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5 - Indy Fuel
- Blades Split Week with Win and Close Loss - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville IceMen Stories
- IceMen Add Second-Year Pro Keeghan Howdeshell
- McAdam's 35 Saves Guide IceMen to Win over Orlando
- IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Trevor Hamilton
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021