Grizzlies Weekly: Upcoming 3 Game Homestand vs KC

January 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are back at Maverik Center this week for a big 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks.

This week the Grizzlies host the Kansas City Mavericks on January 15th and 16th at 7:10 pm and the annual MLK game at 5:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity will be limited to 1,800 for each game to start the season. Fans will be required to wear masks and at least 6 feet social distancing.

Utah lost 3 games by 1 goal at Tulsa last weekend with 2 of the 3 games decided past regulation. Tulsa won 3-2 on January 8th with Utah getting goals from Charlie Gerard and Cedric Pare. Oilers goaltender Roman Durny got a 26 save shutout last Saturday, while Utah's Parker Gahagen was also great in goal, stopping 31 of 32. Gahagen has saved 59 of 62 shots in 2 games for Utah this season. On the series finale on Sunday, Utah got goals from Matt Abt and Gerard but lost 3-2 in a shootout. Utah goalie Peyton Jones saved 40 of 42 for Utah and was 3 for 4 in the shootout, while Tulsa's Roman Durny saved 35 of 37.

Charlie Gerard had 2 goals last weekend. The rookie out of Minnesota State-Mankato is tied for the team lead with 4 goals and he leads the club with 35 shots on goal.

Diego Cuglietta has a point in 7 of the 8 games played this season. He had a 6 game point streak from December 11th, 2020 to January 8th, 2021. That's the 2nd longest point streak this season, only Allen's Tyler Sheehy has a longer streak with 8 straight. On the season, Diego leads the team with 9 points on the season (1 goal, 8 assist).

Grizzlies forward Matt Hoover's birthday is on Wednesday, January 13th. Hoover will turn 25.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

Tickets for every Grizzlies game is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The current capacity at Maverik Center will be 1,800 to start the season. For continuing updates on the season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White,

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

This Week's Games (Both games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr

Friday, January 15, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, January 16, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, January 18, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 5:10 pm.

2020-21 Game Results.

Friday, December 11, 2020 - Utah 4, Rapid City 6.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - Utah 3, Rapid City 1.

Friday, December 18, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Saturday, December 19, 2020 - Tulsa at Utah. Postponed (Rescheduled for later date).

Thursday, December 31, 2020 - Utah 6, Rapid City 3.

Friday, January 1, 2021 - Utah 4, Rapid City 3.

Saturday, January 2, 2021 - Utah 3, Rapid City 2.

Friday, January 8, 2021 - Utah 2, Tulsa 3 (OT).

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - Utah 0, Tulsa 1.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - Utah 2, Tulsa 3 (Shootout).

Next Wave of the 2020-21 Schedule

Friday, January 15th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 16th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm

Monday, January 18th, 2020 - Kansas City at Utah. 5:10 pm

Friday, January 22nd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 23rd , 2020 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm

Friday, January 29th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

Saturday, January 30th, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, January 31st, 2020 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Friday, February 5th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6th, 2020 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Tuesday, February 9th, 2020 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-2-1-1.

Standings Points: 10

Home record: 3-0.

Road record: 1-2-1-1.

Streak: Lost 3.

Goals per game: 3.00 (6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.75 (5th).

Shots per game: 33.00 (5th).

Shots against per game: 30.50 (5th).

Power Play: 18.5 % - 5 for 27 (3rd).

Penalty Kill: 85.7 % - 24 for 28 (Tied for 8th).

Record When Scoring First: 3-2. Utah has scored first in 5 of the 8 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 2

Opposition 1 2

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth/Charlie Gerard (4)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cuglietta (9)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+6)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth (18)

Power Play Points: Wegwerth/Scheid (3)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (32)

Shooting Percentage: Ian Scheid (23.1 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (3)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.952)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (1.51).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.