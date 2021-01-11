Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 5

INDY FUEL WEEK 5 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 8-1-0-0 Overall

Friday, January 8 - Fuel 6 vs Greenville 5:

In the first half of back to back home games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel would take home their seventh win of the season in an 11 goal thriller. Seeing two goals from Spencer Watson and Nic Pierog continuing his scoring streak, Indy would go to their fifth overtime period of the season, where Matt Marcinew scored the game-winning goal, handing Indy the 6-5 win.

Saturday, January 9 - Fuel 3 vs Greenville 2:

Hosting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the second half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel entered Saturday night looking for their third straight win. Indy would see two late goals from Matt Marcinew and Spencer Watson before going to overtime for their third straight game. To close out the game, Nic Pierog fed a pass to a streaking Matt Marcinew who tapped home the game-winning goal and handing the Fuel their third straight overtime win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 15 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, January 16 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

WINNING NUMBER IS 21

Scoring back-to-back overtime winners this weekend, Matt Marcinew has two game-winning goals on the season. The fourth-year forward registered three goals and four assists against the Swamp Rabbits this weekend, putting him in first place on the team in points and tied for second in the ECHL.

ONE GOAL WONDERS CONTINUE

With both games going to overtime this weekend, the Fuel increases their streak of one-goal games to nine straight. Picking up overtime wins on both Friday and Saturday, Indy is 8-1 in one-goal games through nine games. Coming back from a two-goal deficit in the third period on Saturday, the Fuel are currently 3-1 when trailing after two periods. Seeing Wheeling again this Friday and Saturday, the Fuel will face the opponent that handed them their first loss of the season.

OIL DROPS:

With seven points this weekend, Matt Marcinew is tied for second in the league in points (12)

Earning a win on Saturday, Dan Bakala is tied for the league lead in wins (6)

Keoni Texeira is third in points by defensemen (6)

Scoring three goals this weekend, Spencer Watson is riding a four-game point streak

Registering seven points this weekend (3g, 4a) Marcinew leads the Fuel in points

Marcinew picked up back to back game-winning goals this weekend

Nic Pierog is riding a five-game point streak (5g, 2a)

Team notes:

Earning back to back overtime wins, the Fuel have gone to overtime six times this season

Indy has earned wins in five out of six, winning one of them in a shootout

With their last three games going to overtime, the Fuel continue their trend of one-goal games

Although tied in points with Florida and Allen, Indy leads the league in winning percentage (.889)

The Fuel are undefeated through five home games

Indy sits in 2nd in power-play percentage (21.1%) and 9th in penalty kill percentage (85.7%)

The Fuel have outscored opponents 9-7 in the first period but have been outscored 10-14 in the second period

ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021

