Blades Split Week with Win and Close Loss

January 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Wednesday Win: The Florida Everblades (8-3-0-0) won their third straight game on Wednesday against the Jacksonville Icemen (3-6-1-0) with a 4-1 victory at Hertz Arena. The Blades put up three goals in the first period and never allowed the Icemen to gain momentum.

Cam Johnson played wonderfully in net for the Everblades, stopping 31 of 32 Jacksonville shots. Both Levko Koper and Blake Winiecki posted a goal and an assist against the Icemen, and Cameron Hebig added two helpers as well.

Tight Loss in Orlando: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-4-0-0) defeated the Everblades 4-3 at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Bears stormed out of the gate with an early 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play. Florida fought back in the second and third periods, but the comeback ultimately fell short.

Down 3-0 in the second period, forward Lukas Craggs tipped a puck out of midair and into the net to put Florida on the board. Two minutes later, Cameron Hebig rifled a puck just underneath the crossbar to cut the Orlando lead to 3-2. That was as close as the Everblades would come to the lead, as Michael Huntebrinker's shorthanded goal in the third period was too little too late for Florida.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades return to Hertz Arena to face the Jacksonville Icemen this Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can enjoy Hump Day Deals with $3 beer, $3 wine, $3 hotdogs, and $4 New Amsterdam Vodka.

The Blades hit the road this weekend to face the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday Jan. 17 at 3:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.