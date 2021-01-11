Bear Bites

January 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Dmitry Semykin with the Orlando Solar Bears

(Orlando Solar Bears) Dmitry Semykin with the Orlando Solar Bears(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dig into a busy weekend with three games in three days, starting on Friday, Dec. 15 when the team heads up to Jacksonville to face the Icemen before returning to the comforts of home for a pair of games against the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Jan. 15 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m. - VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday

Purchase tickets for Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida Everblades

Purchase tickets for Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. Florida Everblades

Purchase tickets for Wednesday, Jan. 20 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Browse single-game tickets for the 2020-21 season

Learn more about VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sundays and other offers for VyStar members

SEASON RECORD: 5-4-0-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Ryan Lohin and Aaron Luchuk - 7 points

MOST GOALS: Ryan Lohin - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 5 assists

PIM LEADER: Ben Thomson - 19 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Alexander Kuqali - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Jan. 8 vs. Florida: 4-3 W

The Solar Bears were bolstered by the return of Ryan Lohin from Lightning training camp, as the forward continued his torrid goal-scoring by adding his team-leading fifth of the season, and Peter Abbandonato scored twice. Clint Windsor made 27 saves for the win.

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Jacksonville: 4-1 L

The Icemen scored three second-period goals, while Orlando got a late goal in regulation from J.J. Piccinich as Orlando suffered its first loss of the season to Jacksonville.

Dmitry Semykin is one of three Bears players from this season who has been reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch earlier today by the Tampa Bay Lightning

BEARS IN THE NHL:

With NHL training camps opening earlier this month, a handful of former Solar Bears players remain on major league training camp rosters; earlier today the Tampa Bay Lightning assigned forward Jimmy Huntington and defensemen Alex Green and Dmitry Semykin to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, while goaltender Spencer Martin has been placed on waivers with the intent of being assigned to Syracuse and goaltender Christopher Gibson has been waived.

Arizona Coyotes

Goaltenders: Darcy Kuemper

Florida Panthers

Forwards: Mason Marchment

Nashville Predators

Goaltenders: Connor Ingram and Kasimir Kaskisuo

BITES:

Drake Berehowsky is poised to coach his 350th game behind the Solar Bears bench this Saturday when the team hosts Florida; his 348 games coached and 165 wins are the most of any Solar Bears head coach in team history, and has posted a lifetime record of 165-146-37 (.527), and has also guided the team to its only two postseason series victories

Orlando has posted an 8-6-1-0 record at Jacksonville over the last three seasons

Orlando is 3-0-0-0 when scoring first

The Solar Bears are 4-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

Clint Windsor (1,211 saves) needs only two saves to pass John Curry (1,212) for sole possession of third on the team's all-time saves list; Garret Sparks ranks second with 1,451 and Ryan Massa holds the first-place mark with 2,360

Mark Auk has continued to produce since he was claimed off waivers from Rapid City last week; the defenseman has three assists in his first two games with Orlando, and he has a running streak of five assists over his last four ECHL games

Orlando announced the signing of forward Dylan Sadowy on Sunday; Sadowy tied for the longest goal-scoring streak in the ECHL last season with 11 goals in eight games from Oct. 19-Nov. 10 with the Kalamazoo Wings

Aaron Luchuk has a home-ice assist streak of four games (5a) dating back to Orlando's home opener on Dec. 29

Chris LeBlanc needs only two more points for 100 in his career with the Solar Bears (36g-62a) - he has played 181 career games with Orlando, the most among any forward in team history; his next three goals will give him 39 in his Solar Bears career to move past Brett Findlay for third on the team's career goals list

Peter Abbandonato, Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, Aaron Luchuk and Patrick McNally are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

Become a VyStar Credit Union member!

VyStar Credit Union is the official credit union of the Orlando Solar Bears - take advantage of member benefits including discounted tickets and more!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.