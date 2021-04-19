Thunder Weekly, April 19

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game set against Tulsa over the weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, April 16

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-0 L

Saturday, April 17

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

Sunday, April 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, April 20

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Thursday, April 22

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, April 23

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, April 24

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., FloSports Hockey or online stream on the Mixlr app and The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:25 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:25 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 15-10-3-1

AWAY: 15-5-1-0

OVERALL: 30-15-4-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 65 points, .650 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 19

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 38

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 57

+/-: Anthony Beauregard, Jay Dickman, +19

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 102

30 - Wichita and Tulsa resumed their longtime rivalry this past week. The Oilers took two out of three from the Thunder with a win on Friday and Sunday. Wichita snapped a five-game skid in the season-series on Saturday night with an overtime win. With the win, the Thunder claimed their 30th victory of the season, which is second in the league.

LEAGUE LEAD - Anthony Beauregard had another solid weekend, collecting five points in three games. He had two goals, including the overtime winner, on Saturday night and added two more on Sunday. Beauregard leads the league with 57 points and leads the league with 38 assists. When he has a point, Wichita is 27-7-3 and 3-9-2 when he doesn't find the scoresheet.

NEXT GENERATION - Matteo Gennaro has points in seven of the last eight games. He has 11 points (6g, 5a) over that span. The third-year forward has already set new career highs in goals (16), assists (21) and points (36).

FRANCHISE LEAD - Stefan Fournier took over the franchise lead in goals scored during the team's ECHL tenure. He has 58 tallies in a Thunder uniform, which was previously held by Ralph Cuddemi who had 53. He currently has 17 goals in 44 games this season. His career-high in the ECHL is 24, which he set last season in 52 games.Â

WOLVERINE - Hayden Lavigne improved to 3-1-0 this season with a victory on Saturday night. He made 34 saves on 36 shots he faced. The University of Michigan product lowered his goals-against to 1.99 and save percentage to .942.

OMAHA - Dean Stewart collected three assists over the weekend. The rookie defenseman has helpers in back-to-back games and 22 points (4g, 18a) so far this season. The University of Omaha product is fifth on the team points.

SPECIAL - One area that the Thunder improved on over the weekend was the power play. Wichita scored three times on the man advantage over the last two games and had a season-high nine chances on Sunday. The Thunder went 3-for-13 in that stretch, good for a 23.1% clip. Wichita scored twice on Sunday, which was the third time this season the Thunder tallied two or more in a game on the power play.

THUNDERBOLTS... Wichita is second on the penalty kill on the road (87.8%) and first overall (88.4%)...Stefan Fournier is fifth in shots (163)...Jay Dickman is third in rookie scoring with 32 points and second for rookies with 13 goals...Anthony Beauregard and Jay Dickman are tied for second (+19) in plus/minus...Mathieu Gagnon is third in penalty minutes (102)... Wichita is 11-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 13-8-2-1 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-1-1 when tied after two...Wichita is 17-8-4-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 5-1-0-0 in two-goal games...Wichita is 22-4-1-0 when scoring first...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.