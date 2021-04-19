Blades Take One of Three against Rabbits, Icemen up Next

Strong Wednesday Showing: The Everblades used a dominant second period to take control of the game. Florida scored three goals in the second, and Greenville couldn't solve Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand until the last five minutes of the contest.

Joe Pendenza got the Blades on the board in the first period after knocking in a rebound. In the second, Myles Powell and Alex Kile both snuck behind the Swamp Rabbits defense to bag two more Florida goals on breakaways. Pendenza found the back of the net again late in the second with his ECHL-best fourth shorthanded tally of the year.

Friday Falter: Greenville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal from Liam Pecararo just over a minute into the first period. The Swamp Rabbits then built their advantage to 3-0 on a pair of second-period goals from Garrett Thompson and Frank Hora.

Down by three goals late in the third, John McCarron and the Everblades began to mount a comeback. McCarron knocked in two rebounds just 37 seconds apart to bring the Blades back to within one. The pair of goals from McCarron marked the two quickest tallies scored by the Everblades this season. The heroics from the Florida captain fell short however, and Hora hit the empty net to seal a 4-2 Greenville win.

Saturday Setback: The Everblades were shut out for just the second time this season on Saturday against Greenville. Matt Bradley and Frank Hora scored in the second period for the Swamp Rabbits, and Jack Poehling added an empty-net goal to cap off a 3-0 win for the visitors.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades play next this Friday, Apr. 23 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen (21-19-3-3) at Hertz Arena. The Blades are 4-5-0-0 against the Icemen this season. The two teams last met for a three-game stretch in Jacksonville in which the Icemen won all three contests.

Florida and Jacksonville meet at Hertz Arena again on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 7:00 p.m. The weekend wraps up on Sunday, Apr. 25 when the Everblades take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

