Rabbits Weekly

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

A BIG WEEKEND FOR HORA, BEDNARD AND BITS

On Friday night, Greenville tallied three unanswered goals out of the starting gate and eventually topped the Florida Everblades, 4-2, at Hertz Arena. Liam Pecararo opened the scoring only 61 seconds into the contest, followed by second period goals from Garrett Thompson and Frank Hora. Leading 3-2 in the third, Hora drained an empty net goal from 200-feet away for his second goal of the night and second of the season. Ryan Bednard stopped 30 of 32 Everblades shots.

One night later, Bednard was perfect in net by stopping all 19 Florida shots to record his ECHL-leading 18th win of the season and fourth shutout. Matt Bradley, Frank Hora and Jack Poehling all scored for the Bits.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

After scoring two goals on Friday night, Frank Hora added his third goal of the weekend in the second period on Saturday to help Greenville to an eventual 3-0 win at Hertz Arena over the Florida Everblades.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.