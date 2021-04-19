ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 19, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Kyle Rhodes, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Rochester
Delete Curtis Leonard, D traded to Tulsa
Indy:
Add Diego Cuglietta, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
South Carolina:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Injured Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F traded to Fort Wayne
Utah:
Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
