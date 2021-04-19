ECHL Transactions - April 19

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 19, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Kyle Rhodes, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Rochester

Delete Curtis Leonard, D traded to Tulsa

Indy:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

South Carolina:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F traded to Fort Wayne

Utah:

Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.