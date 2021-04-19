Oilers Add Size to Back End with Curtis Leonard

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday that the team has traded Alan Lyszczarczyk to the Fort Wayne Komets for defenseman Curtis Leonard.

Leonard, 28, joins the Oilers with 203 career ECHL games played, compiling 48 points (8G, 40A) and a +59 rating with Reading, Evansville, Fort Wayne Jacksonville and Greenville. Leonard also has one game in the AHL with Rochester, registering an assist in the appearance.

"Curtis brings what we're looking for," head coach Rob Murray said of his new defenseman. "We give up a bit of scoring threat up front, but add size, strength and defensive ability to our defensive corps. He's a proven player at our level, and he adds more experience to the lineup."

The 6'3, 201 lbs defenseman also spent time in the EIHL, producing 42 points (5G, 37A), a +36 rating and a league championship in 108 games with the Belfast Giants.

The Napanee, ON native played collegiately at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, compiling 43 points (9G, 34A) in 151 games with the Engineers.

The Oilers square off against Rapid City on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week. All three games start at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.