Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their season-high nine-game road trip this week with three games against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It is the first time that the Solar Bears will have paid a visit to the Circle City since January 16, 2016 (2-0 W).Â The Solar Bears are a lifetime 4-1-0-1 against Indy.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 23 atÂ Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 24 at Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 atÂ Indy Fuel at 3:05 p.m.

SEASON RECORD: 26-18-4-1 (.582)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0Â

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0Â

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 53 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 19 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 34 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 44 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +15

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, April 14 at South Carolina Stingrays: 7-6 W

Aaron Luchuk recorded a goal and three assists for a season-high four points as the Solar Bears and Stingrays went through several lead changes before Chris LeBlanc scored with less than four minutes remaining to secure the win.

Thursday, April 15 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-3 OTL

Aaron Luchuk scored twice, including the tying goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Solar Bears left Jacksonville with only one point after MikeÂ Szmatula scored to lift the Icemen to a 4-3 final in overtime.Â

Friday, April 16 at South Carolina Stingrays: 5-3 W

After building a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Stingrays thanks to goals from Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan, South Carolina answered with three straight goals to put Orlando into a 3-2 deficit. After Tyler Bird tied the game with an early goal in the third period, Tristin Langan put Orlando ahead and added an empty-net goal for his first career pro hat trick.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .765 Sv%

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 19 GP, 8-7-2, .914 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 28 GP, 2g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

Aaron Luchuk led the ECHL last week with eight points (4g-4a) in three games

Orlando leads the ECHL with an 87.9% road penalty kill rating

Clint Windsor is tied for third in wins with 16

Orlando is fourth with a 3.02 goals-for per game average

Mark Auk is fourth in defensemen scoring with 32 points (5g-27a)

Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals

Nolan Valleau is tied for first in plus-minus in April with +8

The Solar Bears are 16-0-0-1 when leading after two periods

Joe Garreffa is second in rookie scoring with 33 points (10g-23a)

Orlando is 26-3-2-0 when scoring three or more goals

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Solar Bears forward Fabrizio Ricci joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discussed Ricci's love of food, soccer, getting his real estate license and the real estate market in his hometown of Toronto, and what it was like playing in Europe before returning to North America to play in the ECHL.

