Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their season-high nine-game road trip this week with three games against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It is the first time that the Solar Bears will have paid a visit to the Circle City since January 16, 2016 (2-0 W).Â The Solar Bears are a lifetime 4-1-0-1 against Indy.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, April 23 atÂ Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 at Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 25 atÂ Indy Fuel at 3:05 p.m.
Purchase tickets for Friday, April 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Purchase tickets for Sunday, May 2 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Purchase tickets for Monday, May 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Browse single-game tickets for the 2020-21 season
Coming to the game? Review our Health and Safety Guidelines
SEASON RECORD: 26-18-4-1 (.582)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0Â
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0Â
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 53 points
MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 19 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 34 assists
PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 44 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +15
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, April 14 at South Carolina Stingrays: 7-6 W
Aaron Luchuk recorded a goal and three assists for a season-high four points as the Solar Bears and Stingrays went through several lead changes before Chris LeBlanc scored with less than four minutes remaining to secure the win.
Thursday, April 15 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-3 OTL
Aaron Luchuk scored twice, including the tying goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, but the Solar Bears left Jacksonville with only one point after MikeÂ Szmatula scored to lift the Icemen to a 4-3 final in overtime.Â
Friday, April 16 at South Carolina Stingrays: 5-3 W
After building a 2-0 lead in the first period against the Stingrays thanks to goals from Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan, South Carolina answered with three straight goals to put Orlando into a 3-2 deficit. After Tyler Bird tied the game with an early goal in the third period, Tristin Langan put Orlando ahead and added an empty-net goal for his first career pro hat trick.
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:
ï»¿
Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .765 Sv%
Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 1 GP, 0-0-0, 1.000 Sv%
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 19 GP, 8-7-2, .914 Sv%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 28 GP, 2g-6a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 37 GP, 1g-4a
*Indicates currently on taxi squad
Aaron Luchuk led the ECHL last week with eight points (4g-4a) in three games
Orlando leads the ECHL with an 87.9% road penalty kill rating
Clint Windsor is tied for third in wins with 16
Orlando is fourth with a 3.02 goals-for per game average
Mark Auk is fourth in defensemen scoring with 32 points (5g-27a)
Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals
Nolan Valleau is tied for first in plus-minus in April with +8
The Solar Bears are 16-0-0-1 when leading after two periods
Joe Garreffa is second in rookie scoring with 33 points (10g-23a)
Orlando is 26-3-2-0 when scoring three or more goals
Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season
BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:
Solar Bears forward Fabrizio Ricci joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, and the two discussed Ricci's love of food, soccer, getting his real estate license and the real estate market in his hometown of Toronto, and what it was like playing in Europe before returning to North America to play in the ECHL.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears react after a win
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Fabrizio Ricci (center) vs. the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021
- Oilers Add Size to Back End with Curtis Leonard - Tulsa Oilers
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 19 - ECHL
- Dave Tendeck Returns from Parent Affiliates - Rapid City Rush
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Regain First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report - April 19 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Weekly, April 19 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 - Indy Fuel
- Blades Take One of Three against Rabbits, Icemen up Next - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Acquire Future Considerations from Fuel
- Langan's first hat trick leads Solar Bears to 5-3 win over Stingrays
- Luchuk's late goal saves point for Solar Bears in 4-3 OT loss to Icemen
- Luchuk, LeBlanc lift Solar Bears past Stingrays in wild 7-6 finish