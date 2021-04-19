Stingrays Weekly Report - April 19

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Blake Hillman

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Blake Hillman(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have another busy week on tap with four games in five days beginning Wednesday at home to complete a 3-game series with the Jacksonville Icemen. SC is continuing to battle for playoff positioning, holding fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a points percentage at .543 with 23 games remaining in the regular season. After Wednesday's game against the Icemen, the Rays host Greenville on Friday and Saturday before completing their week with a Sunday afternoon battle against the Swamp Rabbits in the upstate.

In 12 prior contests for SC against the Icemen this season, the Rays have earned six wins and taken points in nine of the outings. South Carolina has also secured points in nine of their 11 games with the Swamp Rabbits, holding a record of 4-2-4-1. The Stingrays continued their success away from home this season with another win on Sunday in Jacksonville and have now earned points in 15 of their 21 road games this year.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 20-16-8-3

LAST WEEK: 1-2-1-0

WEDNESDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 7, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Orlando Solar Bears scored twice in the final five minutes to come away with a wild 7-6 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in a game that featured three lead changes and 10 individual multi-point performances between the two clubs. Dan DeSalvo led the Stingrays with four assists in the contest, while Andrew Cherniwchan, Max Gottlieb and Cole Ully each scored a goal and an assist and Darien Craighead posted two helpers.

FRIDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Orlando Solar Bears relinquished an early lead but came from behind in the third period and got a hat trick performance from forward Tristin Langan to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays by a 5-3 score on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Stingrays' goaltender Matt Jurusik was busy in the crease all night, turning aside 40 shots, while linemates Mark Cooper and Dan DeSalvo each tallied a goal and an assist for South Carolina in the contest.

SATURDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3 OT

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Pascal Aquin knocked home a rebound 4:33 into overtime to give the Jacksonville Icemen a 4-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday during Space Wars Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Stingrays' forward Max Novak picked up assists on two of his team's goals, while forwards Cole Ully and Cam Askew found the back of the net and defender Tyler Nanne registered his first pro tally. Goaltender Sean Romeo made his first appearance for South Carolina and turned aside 30 shots in a losing effort.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 1

(VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL)

Goaltender Matt Jurusik kept the South Carolina Stingrays in front most of the way, but after a third period equalizer by the Jacksonville Icemen tied the game, captain Andrew Cherniwchan gave his team a 2-1 win with his 10th goal of the year on Sunday afternoon at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Cherniwchan's strike came with just 4:23 remaining on the clock in a 1-1 game and extended his season-high point streak to five games. Jurusik held the Icemen off the board for 53:22 before allowing a late power play and finished with a career-high 41 saves to earn his second win.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 21 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, April 23 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, April 24 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, April 25 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 3:05 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 16 - Cole Ully

Assists: 26 - Cole Ully

Points: 42 - Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-7 - Max Novak

Penalty Minutes: 38 - Caleb Herbert

Shots On Goal: 108 - Justin Florek

Wins: 9 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 2.83 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.933 - Matt Jurusik

DESALVO'S BIG WEEK

Forward Dan DeSalvo led South Carolina with seven points last week in the team's four contest on a goal and six assists. The Rolling Meadows, Ill. native's 4-assist outing on Wednesday against Orlando was the second time in his ECHL career that he registered a 4-point game. DeSalvo has racked up 38 points overall this season on 12 goals and 26 assists which ranks 12th in the ECHL.

CHERNIWCHAN'S GAME-WINNER RUNS POINT STREAK TO 5

Team captain Andrew Cherniwchan scored to put his team back in front late in the third period of Sunday afternoon's 2-1 win in Jacksonville. The goal extended Cherniwchan's season-high 5-game point streak, which included assists on Friday and Saturday, as well as a goal and an assist against Orlando this past Wednesday. Overall, the Hinton, Alberta native has 24 points this season in 45 games on 10 goals and 14 helpers.

ULLY KEEPS UP SCORCHING PACE

Forward Cole Ully leads the Stingrays with 42 points on 16 goals and 26 assists in 35 games played this season. His overall scoring numbers rank 9th in the ECHL, while his assist total is 8th-best in the league. Ully is also 1st in points per game among skaters with at least 10 games played (1.20). The Calgary, Alberta native was riding an 8-game point streak last week that was snapped during Sunday's 2-1 win in Jacksonville. He has also registered points in six straight home games, which is the longest current run in the league.

JURUSIK SHINES IN SUNDAY VICTORY

Goaltender Matt Jurusik secured his second pro win on Sunday in Jacksonville, making a career-high 41 saves to defeat the Icemen. Jurusik also totaled 40 saves in Friday's contest against Orlando and has a record of 2-2-0 in his first four professional appearances with a goals-against average of 2.85 and a save percentage at .933.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.