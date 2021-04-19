Dave Tendeck Returns from Parent Affiliates

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie net-minder Dave Tendeck has returned to the Rush on assignment from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Tendeck rejoins the team ahead of their road series against the Tulsa Oilers this week. He originally was called up to Arizona's taxi squad on February 19th, returned to the Black Hills for a brief stay in March, then re-joined Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners on March 13th. This season with the Rush, the 6'1", 180-pound net-minder holds a 4-8-0-0 record in 13 games with a 2.74 GAA, .913 SV%, and a pair of shutouts. At the time of his departure for the parent affiliates, Tendeck left the ECHL tied for the league lead in shutouts but is now tied for third overall in the league in his return.

Prior to turning professional, Tendeck, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia completed a five-year WHL career, all spent with the Vancouver Giants. In his over-age season in 2019-20, Tendeck posted an 18-13-2 record in 35 games with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SV%, and 3 shutouts. In total with the Giants, he compiled a career record of 72-54-10 in 145 games with a 2.96 GAA, .905 SV%, and 10 shutouts. Tendeck was drafted by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#158) and signed an NHL entry-level contract in the 2020 offseason.

The Rush go back on the road to square off in a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop for all three games on Wednesday, April 21st, Friday, April 23rd, and Saturday, April 24th is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at the BOK Center.

