Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19

April 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 19 RESULTS: 0-2-0-0, 27-17-4-0 Overall

Wednesday, April 14 - Fuel 1 at Wheeling 3:

Playing the first half of a home and home series, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Wheeling would take the lead in the first period thanks to a Patrick McNally goal before Indy's Willie Raskob tied the game in the second. Wheeling would score two unanswered goals to eventually take the 3-1 win over Indy.

Saturday, April 17 - Fuel 0 vs Fort Wayne 4:

Playing their only game of the weekend, the Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night. Fort Wayne would get out to the early lead in the first period before building on that lead in the second and third periods and taking the 4-0 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 20 SCHEDULE:

Friday, April 23 - Fuel vs Orlando (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, April 24 - Fuel vs Orlando (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, April 25 - Fuel vs Orlando (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

RIGHTING THE SHIP

Entering this week's three in three against Orlando, the Fuel have put together a 3-6-1-0 in their last ten games. The last time the Fuel strung together multiple wins was March 20th against Kansas City. "At the end of the day, we need to improve," said Doug Christiansen when speaking after Saturday's 4-0 loss. "That's what we have to focus on right now, and we'll do that. We've got to come together as a hockey club and we need to make sure that this week we're better than we were today. We will do that"

OIL DROPS:

Forward Matt Marcinew is second in the ECHL in GWGs

Indy's Dan Bakala is third in the ECHL in wins (16)

Mike Lee continues to lead ECHL rookies in power play points (12)

Willie Raskob is second place in the ECHL in goals among defensemen (11)

Raskob is tied for second in power play goals by defensemen (4)

Team notes:

Saturday's loss was the fifth time the Fuel have been shutout this season.

The Fuel have the fourth best power play in the ECHL (18.4%)

The Fuel are 4th in the league in average penalty minutes per game (15.21)

Indy has been outscored 58-47 in the second period this season

Fuel have outscored their opponents 80-74 in the first and third periods

The Fuel have the lowest shots per game in the ECHL (27.5)

Indy is 14-2-1-0 when leading after one period

They are 5-11-1-0 when trailing after one period

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.