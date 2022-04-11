Thunder Weekly, April 11

April 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









WICHITA, Kan. (April 11) - Wichita played four games in five days this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, April 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 6-1 L

Friday, April 8

Wichita at Tulsa, 8-2 L

Saturday, April 9

Allen at Wichita, 4-1 L

Sunday, April 10

Allen at Wichita, 5-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 13

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Fandemonium.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App**

**Join Matthew Harding before every game for the Field Pass Hockey Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games.**

WICHITA

HOME: 13-16-5-0

AWAY: 13-18-4-0

OVERALL: 26-34-9-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 61 points, .442 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 27

Assists: Jay Dickman, 37

Points: Jay Dickman, 56

+/-: Jake Wahlin, +10

PIM: Jay Dickman, 82

CLOSING TIME - Wichita returned home this past weekend to close out its season-series against Allen and Tulsa. The Thunder lost on Wednesday morning to the Oilers, 6-1. Wichita traveled to Tulsa on Friday for the final time and lost 8-2. The Thunder returned home and split with Allen on Saturday and Sunday.

HOME SWEET HOME - Wichita hasn't played a ton of home games since the beginning of March, but was looking for its first home win since February 18. On Sunday, the Thunder claimed a 5-3 victory over Allen. Wichita finishes the season with three games against Kansas City and two of those are at home this week.

WILD BILL - Billy Constantinou has acclimated himself quite nicely into the Thunder lineup. He has five assists in six games since joining the team. The rookie defenseman has assists in six of the last seven games.

CAREER HIGH - Garrett Schmitz was outstanding on Sunday afternoon. He netted his first two-point game of the season, recording a goal and an assist. He has 17 points (9g, 8a) in 47 games and needs three points this week to equal his career-high that he set in 2019-20.

LEADER - Jay Dickman broke through over the weekend. He tallied his first goal since March 6 with his 19th of the year on Saturday night and added two helpers on Sunday. Dickman leads the Thunder in assists (37), points (56) and penalty minutes (82).

THUNDERBOLTS... Peter Crinella is tied for 16th in goals (27)...Carter Johnson is tied for 14th for rookies with 27 helpers...Wichita is 14-4-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 15-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-5-2-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 15-6-9-0 in one-goal games...

Tickets for our final two home games of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

ECHL Stories from April 11, 2022

