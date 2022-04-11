ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 11, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Justin Young, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Eric Butte, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton
Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Stockton
Tulsa:
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2022
- Thunder Signs Goaltender Stiliadis - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Komets Claim Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, April 11 - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 25 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades to Host Gladiators with South Division Title on the Line - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Weekly - April 11, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: April 11, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Weekly: Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday at Noon - Utah Grizzlies
- Weekly Roundup: Two More Games Left Before Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25 - Indy Fuel
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.