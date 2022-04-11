ECHL Transactions - April 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 11, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Justin Young, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Xavier Bernard, D activated from reserve

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Eric Butte, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton

Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniil Chechelev, G recalled by Stockton

Tulsa:

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

