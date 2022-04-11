Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 25

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 31-33-2-3 Overall (6th Central)

Tuesday, April 5 - Fuel 2 at Kalamazoo 5:

Playing their fifth game in seven days, the Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo for one final time in the 2021-22 regular season. After Indy tied the game early in the third period, the Wings came back to score three consecutive goals and ultimately win 5-2.

Friday, April 8 Fuel 1 vs Wheeling 2:

In the first of two games on the weekend and the second of the week, the Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Scoring back-to-back goals in the second period, Wheeling would go on to shut the Fuel down and defeat them 2-1.

Saturday, April 9 - Fuel 6 at Iowa 2:

After defeating the Iowa Heartlanders 6-2 at home six days before, the Indy Fuel traveled to Iowa Saturday night for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2021-22 season. Including back-to-back power-play goals from Darien Craighead, the Fuel went on to once again emerge with a 6-2 victory.

INDY FUEL WEEK 26 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, April 13 Fuel vs Toledo (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, April 15 Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Saturday, April 16 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

PLAYING SPOILER

Facing the Cincinnati Cyclones for two games this weekend, the Fuel have a chance to play spoiler this weekend. A win for Kalamazoo on Wednesday will tie the Wings in points with the Cyclones for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. If the Fuel are able to take both wins this weekend and Kalamazoo defeats Toledo, they will bump the Cyclones out of the playoffs.

OIL DROPS:

Darien Craighead tallied three goals and three assists in three games last week

Jan Mandat has two goals in his last four games

Quinn Ryan scored his first goal in a Fuel uniform on Saturday night

Chris Van-Os Shaw has a goal and two assists in his first three games with the Fuel

Returning from injury over the weekend, Griff Jeszka scored tallied his first point since March 26

Brycen Martin enters Week 26a on a four-game point streak (1g, 4a)

Spencer Watson is tied for 5th in the ECHL in goals (30)

TEAM NOTES

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.26)

Central Division teams take up 4 of the top 6 in average penalty minutes

The Fuel are 17th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18%)

The Fuel are 19th in the league in penalty kills (79.2%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 169-156 in the 2nd and 3rd periods

Scoring the first goal on Saturday night, the Fuel are 24-8-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 15th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.16)

They are 13th in the league in goals-against (3.23)

