Toledo Walleye Weekly

April 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 47-19-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 6 at Fort Wayne (5-3 Loss)

April 8 at Fort Wayne (6-2 Win)

April 9 at Wheeling (4-3 Win)

April 10 at Wheeling (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 13 at Indy at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 15 at Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 16 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

End of Regular Season

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, April 11 through Sunday, April 17)

Monday, April 11 - No Practice

Tuesday, April 12 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, April 13 - Game at Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 - No Practice

Friday, April 15 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

A split of the road week: Toledo picked up a pair of wins on the road this past week sandwiched inside a pair of losses. Toledo scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second in Friday's 6-2 win at Fort Wayne. Brett Boeing scored twice in the third period Saturday night to lead the Walleye to a come from behind 4-3 win in Wheeling.

Hawkins the goal scoring machine: Forward Brandon Hawkins continued his torrid pace this past week scoring five goals in the four games. He currently has the longest goals scoring streak in the ECHL at five straight games. It is also tied with Mitchell Heard, Josh Dickinson and TJ Hensick who all had five game goal scoring streaks during this season. The 32 goals he has scored this year is currently tied for fourth in Walleye single season history and is just four away from the record set by Kyle Bonis (36) in the 2014-15 season.

Road Warriors: With two more wins this past weekend the Toledo Walleye have reached 23 road wins for the season which is tied with Florida for the most in the ECHL. This year's team is just two wins shy of matching the most road wins in a single season of Walleye hockey that was set when the 2016-17 team won 25 road contests.

Chance for 50: Toledo still has a chance to reach 50 wins for the season with 47 wins to date this year. The team would need to win out to reach that milestone and become the fourth team in Walleye history to hit the half a century mark. The 2014-15 team was the first to hit 50 wins while the 2016-17 team won 51 contests and the 2017-18 club also reached 50 wins in a single season. The Walleye visit Indy on Wednesday before going to Kalamazoo on Friday and then hosting the KWings in season finale Saturday. Toledo is 8-1-0 vs. the Fuel and 4-2-1 vs. Kalamazoo this season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Berry (3 goals - 2 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Max Milosek (2-0-0, 2.51 GAA, .911 save %)

