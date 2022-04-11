Grizzlies Weekly: Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday at Noon

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs as they defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-0 on April 9th as Trent Miner earned his 7th shutout of the season.

The Grizzlies won 2 out of the 3 games in Boise last week, outscoring Idaho 9-4. Ben Tardif had 4 points in the 3-game set (2 goals, 2 assists). Tardif has 10 points in 5 games in April (3 goals, 7 assists). Tardif leads the Grizzlies and all league rookies with 39 assists and is 2nd among rookies with 59.

James Shearer (1 goal, 3 assists) also had 4 points in the 3 games. Shearer led Utah with a +6-rating last week. James has a point in 5 straight contests.

Trent Miner's 7 shutout extended his single season franchise shutout record. Miner leads the league with 7 shutouts and is 1 away from tying the single season league record, set by 3 goalies. Miner is the 14th different goaltender in league history to have at least 7 shutouts in a season.

This week at Maverik Center is the final 2 games of the regular season. Friday, April 15 is the final AFCU Friday of the regular season. Saturday the 16th is Star Wars Night as well as Fan Appreciation Night with all sorts of fun stuff happening in and around the arena. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

Tickets for the first 2 home playoff games will go on sale on Tuesday, April 12th at Noon. The Grizzlies will host the first 2 games of the first round playoff series on April 22nd and 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets will be available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The first round opponent and the rest of the first round schedule will be known at a later date.

Playoff Bound Again

For the Grizzlies reaching the playoffs is nothing new. Utah is in the playoffs for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where a postseason was held.

This Week's Games

April 15, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

April 16, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Star Wars Night. Fan Appreciation Night. Shoot For Your Seat after the game.

Last Week's Games

April 6, 2022 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32. Ben Tardif scored 2 goals. Nate Clurman and Dylan Fitze each had 1 goal. Trey Bradley and Dakota Raabe each had 2 assists. For Raabe it was his first 2 pro points. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Idaho's lone goal was a shorthanded tally with 20 seconds left.

April 8, 2022 - Utah 1 Idaho 3 - Mason Mannek scored 18:01 into the contest. Idaho scored 2 goals in a 46 second stretch in the 2nd period to take a 2-1 lead. The Steelheads added a 3rd period power play goal to cap off the win. Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 23. Peyton Jones saved 33 of 36 for Utah. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 22 of 23.

April 9, 2022 - Utah 4 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 32 save shutout. James Shearer 1 goal, 1 assist, +4. Luke Martin had 1 goal and was a +3. Luka Burzan and Dylan Fitze scored 3rd period goals.

D'Astous Having a Year to Remember

In 51 games this season Charle-Edouard D'Astous has 57 points (26 goals, 31 assists). He leads Utah in power play goals (9), assists (14) and points (23). He also leads the team and all league defenseman with 7 game winning goals. He is the 6th different defenseman in league history to score at least 26 goals in a single season and only the 2nd since 2000.

MOST GOALS, DEFENSEMAN, SEASON

28 - Jay Neal (Toledo, 1994-95)

27 - Chris Valicevic (Louisiana, 1999-2000)

26 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah, 2021-22)

26 - Les Lancaster (Allen, 2020-21)

26 - Rick Corriveau (Toledo, 1994-95)

26 - Joe Cook (Columbus, 1993-94)

Grizz Were a Successful Road Team

April 9 was the final regular season road contest for the Grizzlies. They ended up with a record of 19-14-2-1 on the road. The 19 wins ties a Grizzlies ECHL era record with the 2010-11 club. Utah ended up with the most road wins in the Mountain Division this season.

These May Be the Glory Days

Utah has a record of 40-27-2-1 this season. The 40 wins are the most since in team history since the 2001-02 Grizzlies went 40-29-6-5 in the first season of the AHL era.

Most Wins in Team History

1995-96: 49 (Turner Cup Champions).

1997-98: 47.

1999-2000: 45.

1996-97: 43.

2021-22: 40

2001-02: 40

Bear Bites

Utah is 28-1 when leading after 2 periods.They are 16-4 when leading after 1. Utah has outscored the opposition 121 to 101 at home this season. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. The Grizz clinched a playoff spot for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons where a postseason was held. Utah has outscored opponents 91 to 64 in the 2nd periods this season. The 91 goals are the most by any team in the 2nd period. The 64 goals allowed are the 3rd fewest in the league. Utah is 2nd in the league in wins when trailing after 1 period with 10. Utah is 22-10-0-1 when outshooting opponents.

Players Notes

Ben Tardif has 10 points in his last 5 games (3 goals, 7 assists). Tardif leads all league rookies with 39 assists and is 2nd with 59 points. Tardif is 2nd in the league with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif and James Shearer each have a current 5 game point streak. Mason Mannek is tied for 6th among rookies with 50 points. Trent Miner leads the league with 7 shutouts and is 1 away from tying the single season league record, set by 3 goalies. Miner is the 14th different goaltender in league history to have at least 7 shutouts in a season. No other goaltender in the league this season has more than 4 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 26 goals and is tied with 57 points. D'Astous leads all league blueliners with 9 power play goals and 7 game winning goals. D'Astous is the 6th defenseman in league history to score at least 26 goals in a season. D'Astous has a goal in 6 straight home games. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists.

Luke Martin Joined Double Digit Goal Scoring Club

Luke Martin scored his 10th goal of the season on April 9 at Idaho in a 4-0 win. Martin became the 11th different Grizzlies skater to score 10 or more this season. It's the most Grizz individual double digit goal scorers in the same season since the 2001-02 team had 11 players score 10 or more.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 26

Mason Mannek - 23

Brian Bowen, Ben Tardif - 20

Trey Bradley - 18

Matthew Boucher - 13

Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan - 12

Luka Burzan - 11

Brandon Cutler, Luke Martin - 10

Grizzlies Ironmen

Forwards Mason Mannek and Tyler Penner have each played in all 70 games for Utah this season. Mannek is 3rd on the team with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists). Mannek is tied for 6th among all league rookies in points. Penner has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) and leads all current Grizzlies forwards in plus/minus (+18).

