Thunder Signs Goaltender Stiliadis

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of netminder Michael Stiliadis.

Stiliadis, 28, comes to Wichita after playing the majority of the season for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem. A native of Vaughn, Ontario, the 6-foot, 165-pound netminder went 4-25-4 in 35 games with a 4.78 goals-against average and .865 save percentage.

He appeared in five games for the Mayhem during the 2019-20 season, going 4-1-0 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Stiliadis played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Vernon Vipers and Victoria Grizzlies. In 2014-15, he went 22-20-0 for the Grizzlies with a 3.52 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.

Wichita closes this season this week with three-straight games against Kansas City. The two teams open up the series at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.

