Stingrays Weekly Report: April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter Monday in sixth place in the South Division after picking up four of six possible points in the final home week of the year. South Carolina has been red hot recently, winning six of their most recent seven contests. Hunter Shepard picked up both wins in net for South Carolina, saving over 94% of shots faced. The Stingrays used eight different goal scorers, including multi-goal games from Andrew Cherniwchan and Jonny Evans.

This week, the Stingrays will complete the 2021-22 campaign at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Wednesday and Friday against the Norfolk Admirals. Norfolk has a four-game week ahead, finishing their season Saturday and Sunday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Admirals are 4-3 in their last seven contests after splitting two games against Orlando last Wednesday and Thursday. Norfolk is currently in last place in the South Division but can jump ahead of the Stingrays by winning three of their four final games.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-37-6-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

A late goal from Jade Miller propelled the South Carolina Stingrays to their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night. Miller scored with only 2:03 remaining in regulation to gain the final lead of the match. Andrew Cherniwchan led the way, tallying two goals five minutes apart from one another. Hunter Shepard picked up his fifth straight win as well, turning back 36 of 38 shots.

FRIDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Florida Everblades tallied five goals to upset the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum by a final score of 5-1. With the loss, South Carolina's season long five-game win streak concluded. Justin Florek tallied his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays hot start was too much to handle for the Florida Everblades on Saturday night in a 6-3 victory at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina opened with three goals in the first period. Jonny Evans tallied his first multi-goal contest of the year, including the game-winning goal in the second period. Matt Anderson, Kevin Fitzgerald, Derek Gentile, and Cam Strong all added goals in the win. Hunter Shepard halted a career-best 43 saves to backstop the Stingrays.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, April 13: at Norfolk Admirals, 7:30 p.m. (Norfolk Scope Arena)

Friday, April 15: at Norfolk Admirals, 7:30 p.m. (Norfolk Scope Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 21 - Justin Florek

Assists: 25 -Justin Florek

Points: 46 - Justin Florek

Plus/Minus: Plus-7 - Kevin O'Neil

Penalty Minutes: 77 - Alex Brink

Shots On Goal: 230 - Justin Florek

Wins: 14 - Ryan Bednard

Goals Against Average: 2.82 - Hunter Shepard

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Hunter Shepard

RARE COMPANY

Stingrays Captain Andrew Cherniwchan has had many milestones in his career, including recording his 300th franchise point back on February 23rd, becoming only the third Stingray to accomplish that feat. On Saturday, Cherniwchan becames the fifth Stingray ever to surpass 400 career games played for the franchise. Cherniwchan joined Hall of Famers Brett Marietti, David Seitz, Nate Kiser, and newly inducted Patrick Gaul in that category.

FRIENDLY BATTLE AT THE TOP

Justin Florek currently leads the Stingrays in all offensive categories, recording 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 total points in his second season in the lowcountry. He is vying for the top spot with Andrew Cherniwchan who has accomplished this feat twice before in South Carolina. Florek has been red hot in recent weeks, putting together a four-game point streak and three-game streak, and racking up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the past nine games

GAUL AND JAKAITIS IMMOTALIZED IN CHARLESTON

On Saturday, the Stingrays inducted two legendary players, Patrick Gaul and Jeff Jakaitis, into the Stingrays Hall of Fame. Gaul played for South Carolina from 2012-2019, appearing in the 4th most games in franchise history (401) and earning the PHPA's Heart, Hustle, Desire Award in 2016, 2017, and 2018 for the ECHL. Jakaitis holds the record for lowest goals against average and highest save percentage among Stingrays goaltenders in franchise history. The netminder was named the 2015 ECHL MVP, a 2x first team all-star and Goalie of the Year. Jakaitis set a league record with six Goalie of the Month honors. - Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2021-22 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.