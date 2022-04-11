Weekly Roundup: Two More Games Left Before Playoffs

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-3-1) finished off their regular season home slate with three games this past week. Atlanta has two games left this upcoming weekend against the Florida Everblades. If the Glads can take at least three out of a possible four points, they will leapfrog the Everblades into the top spot in the South Division.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators wrap up the regular season on the road when they take on the Everblades on Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:30 PM and then Saturday, Apr. 16 at 7:00 PM. Atlanta is 5-6-0-0 against Florida in the previous 11 matchups this season. The Glads and Everblades are currently tied in points percentage (.643), but Florida owns the tiebreaker (regulation wins) and thus sits in first place in the South Division. Wednesday Slide

The Gladiators suffered their worst loss of the season when they fell 7-1 to Florida on Wednesday night at home. Gabe Guertler ended Parker Gahagen's shutout bid late in the third period by scoring Atlanta's only goal.

Friday Struggle

Atlanta dropped Friday's affair against the Jacksonville Icemen 4-1 at home. Eric Neiley tallied the lone goal for the Gladiators.

Saturday Send Off

The Gladiators claimed a 5-3 victory over the Icemen in the regular season home finale on Saturday. Eric Neiley turned in Atlanta's second hat trick of the season, and Derek Nesbitt contributed a goal and two assists in front of over 8200 fans at Gas South Arena. Paul McAvoy made his professional debut and scored his first professional goal.

Transaction Report

Apr. 9 - Paul McAvoy - Signed (SPC)

Apr. 9 - Josh McKechney - Signed (SPC)

Apr. 8 - Tim Davison - Placed on IR

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

*IR - Injured Reserve

