Thunder Unveils Brand New Alternate Uniform

September 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to unveil a brand new alternate uniform for the 2022-23 season.

This will be the first alternate jersey in a few seasons. The team will be wearing them periodically throughout the year.

Fans can purchase these on Opening Night at the Team Store, which is located behind section 126.

