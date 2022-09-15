Admirals Ink Forward Katic for 2022-23 Season

Forward Danny Katic with the University of Toronto

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday that forward Danny Katic has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Katic, 22, joins the Admirals for his first season of professional hockey. The Porcupine, ON native recently played with the University of Toronto (USports) where he suited up in 17 games with the Varsity Blues and was third on the team in points with 16 and led the club in assists with 12.

The 6'5, 210-pound forward played four seasons with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and posted 67 points (23g, 44a) along with 109 penalty minutes in 170 career games. Katic helped Saginaw to 86 wins in his last two seasons, which was second best in the Western Conference. He was named Saginaw's most improved player in 2019-20 after posting 36 points (13g, 23a).

Danny's cousin, Mark, played 11 games for the NHL's New York Islanders in 2010-11 and has been playing overseas since the 2012-13 season. He currently preparing for his fifth season in the DEL league with Adler Mannheim.

