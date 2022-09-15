Stingrays Sign Pair of 6-Foot-3 Defensemen

September 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defensemen Chaz Reddekopp and Evan Wardley for the 2022-23 season.

"Chaz has a big frame who plays a physical style of hockey," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is very solid in his own end, especially in front of the net, and makes a quality first pass out of the zone. Chaz is effective at boxing out opposing forwards and will be a mainstay on the penalty kill."

Reddekopp, 25, joins the Stingrays for his second season in the Lowcountry, and fifth professional season overall. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman appeared in 17 games with the Stingrays during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying five points on one goal and four assists. Reddekopp spent two separate stints in the AHL last season, assisting on one goal in two games with the Belleville Senators and recording one more assist in 12 games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

"South Carolina is such a well-run organization," said Reddekopp. "It is a great spot for players to come and develop their game. I have experience in both the AHL and the ECHL, so I am excited to be the guy that players can turn to and lean on as the season goes on."

The native of West Kelowna, BC was drafted in the 7th round (#187 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. Playing parts of six seasons with the Victoria Royals in the WHL, Chaz posted 134 points on 27 goals and 107 assists in 280 games. Since then, Reddekopp has made stops with the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda as well as Belleville and Tucson of the AHL, posting 13 points on one goal and 12 assists in 92 games. He has also spent time with the Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Komets, Allen Americans, and Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, recording two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 54 games played.

Wardley, 28, is set to embark on his fourth full season of professional hockey after spending the majority of last season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, recording three assists in 22 games. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueliner tallied one assist in four games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and appeared in two additional games with the Texas Stars. Wardley was acquired on March 16th along with Colby McAuley in a deal that sent Ryan Dmowski to Idaho in return.

"Evan is a big body, right-handed defenseman," said Kotyk. "He has an impressive shot, competes, and is an intimidating force on the back end. He is excellent on the penalty kill and provides leadership on the blueline."

The Calgary, AB native began his professional career with the Wheeling Nailers, appearing in 12 games from 2014-16 before entering college at the University of Lethbridge for four seasons. Overall, Wardley has suited up for 67 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Idaho, scoring one goal and adding eight assists for nine points.

"South Carolina has always had successful teams," said Wardley. "The city, fans, and culture have always been phenomenal in Charleston. I am excited to get down to the Lowcountry and become part of the history of the organization."

The Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.