Season Ticket Pick up Party September 30

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the Season Ticket Holder Pick Up Party will be Friday, September 30 at UNO's in Queensbury, NY.

Fans that have full season tickets, half season tickets, and flex tickets will be able to pick up their packages at UNO's, located at 900 Lake George Rd. in Queensbury, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If fans wish to enjoy dinner, please contact UNO's at 518-792-5399 for reservations. Adirondack Thunder merchandise will also be available as well.

The Thunder host the Worcester Railers in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Opening Night 4-Pack through the month of September. Get four tickets, a Thunder hat, and an additional flex ticket for just $75 by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

