Meet the Ghost Pirates Front Office

The Ghost Pirates are pleased to introduce their Front Office staff. The Ghost Pirates are owned and operated by Zawyer Sports, which manages the latest ECHL expansion team. Learn more about each staff member below as we continue to grow in the community of Savannah.

Andy Kaufmann, Zawyer Sports CEO

In 1999, Andy graduated from Emerson College with a degree in Marketing on a mission to build brands. After selling his most recent company, UST Brands, he acquired Majority Ownership of the Miracle on January 8th, 2019. The team rebranded the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and is a partner with the Minnesota Twins Spring Training. In July 2018, Andy purchased the Jacksonville Icemen. Andy has continued to grow Zawyer Sports by purchasing the Savannah Ghost Pirates in early 2021.

Bob Ohrablo, Zawyer Sports President

Co-ECHL Executive of the Year in 2017-18, Ohrablo has more than 35 years of experience in the pro sports and entertainment business. Ohrablo's experience spans six professional hockey teams, including teams in the American Hockey League (Binghamton, Syracuse and Hartford), International Hockey League (Phoenix), ECHL (Orlando), and the NHL (Florida). Ohrablo and his wife Susan, a nationally known expert in academic advising and administrator at Jacksonville University, live in Jacksonville Beach. In addition, he is the proud father of Liz: a CPA in the Washington DC area.

Scott Einhorn, Zawyer Sports Chief Revenue Officer

ECHL Executive of the Year Runner-Up in 2018-19, Einhorn currently oversees all day-to-day operations for Zawyer Sports, including ticket sales, premium sales, marketing, and merchandise. Under his guidance, the Ghost Pirates now lead the league in season tickets before the first season has even begun. Before starting up the Jacksonville Icemen, Einhorn oversaw all sales and marketing efforts for the AFL's Orlando Predators. Einhorn started his career at Binghamton University before working with ESPN Radio, the New York Jets and the New York Islanders.

Lauren Muni, Zawyer Sports Vice President of Marketing

A native of Buffalo, New York, Lauren Muni graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.A. in Digital Media Studies and minors in Studio Art and Psychology in May of 2016. After beginning her graphic design career with AdPro Sports in Buffalo, NY, she took the opportunity to join the Jacksonville Icemen as their Graphic Designer in September of 2018. In her fifth year with Zawyer Sports, Lauren is now the Vice President of Marketing, overseeing the marketing and creative design efforts across all entities, including the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Phil Reitz, Zawyer Sports Chief Financial Officer

Phil Reitz is the Chief Financial Officer, manages the Ghost Pirates' overall finances and oversees the Zawyer Sports Foundation. Before joining Jacksonville/Savannah, Phil spent twelve years in finance and business development leadership roles at the Miami Dolphins and the Florida Panthers. Phil received his B.S. in Accounting & Finance from Stockton State University in Pomona, New Jersey. Outside work, Phil is a dedicated Yankees fan who loves to travel and enjoys playing softball, pickleball and club ice hockey.

Anthony Benge, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Anthony grew up in a tiny central Nebraska town in a family of seven!â¯He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and got his start in hockey from a college internship in upstate New York. Tony loves what he does because he gets to create memories for families and friends every single game. A self-proclaimed terrible cook, he speaks in movie quotes, produces music for fun and loves video games.

Ashley Harsey, Director of Operations

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and advertising and brings a passion for creative solutions and providing an extraordinary customer experience. Before moving into hockey, she was the Director of Marketing for Simon Property Group, managing over 1,100,000-plus square feet and 150 retailers. With a natural curiosity for operations and sports marketing, she looks forward to making haunted history with industry leaders and collaborating with community influencers.

Bryan Sklover, Director of Community Relations & Game Presentation

After a decade as PA Announcer and Game Operations involvement for the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL - and two very exciting Stanley Cup years with the Tampa Bay Lightning - Bryan joins the Ghost Pirates front office and brings an intense passion for hockey and sharing the sport with others. Originally from North NJ, hockey has been in his blood from birth, as he was born to an Islanders-fan mom and a Rangers-fan dad.

Miles Diede, Senior Account Executive

Before coming to Savannah, Miles studied at Brigham Young University, graduating with a History degree, which he is passionate about. Following his time at school, Miles stayed at the university as part of the BYU Sports Marketing team before finding a place with the Wichita Thunder. After three years of helping lead the Thunder and guiding them through the pandemic, he moved down to the coastal empire to assist in kicking off the Ghost Pirates.

Jordan Atkins, Senior Account Executive

Jordan is a native of Aurora, IL, by way of Lincoln, NE and Ann Arbor, MI. Growing up a die-hard Husker fan, he attended the University of Nebraska to study Marketing while also playing club hockey. After graduation, Jordan spent three seasons with theâ¯Lincoln Stars of the USHL as an Account Executive before heading south to Savannah.

John Thompson, Account Executive

John is a Florida native and attended the University of Florida. Starting as a medical student, John worked in the dynamic world of health for several years, but his life-long love for sports and entertainment drew him to a different career. So, he changed paths and began working towards his passions. Since making the change, he spent time with the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team and is currently pursuing an MBA in Sports Management from the Real Madrid Graduate School in Spain.

Cristiano Simonetta, Director of Communications & Broadcasting

Cristiano is in his first season with the Ghost Pirates after spending three years as the Director of Communications and Broadcasting for the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. The Carol Stream, IL native previously worked at The Athletic, covering the St. Louis Blues during the 2018-19 season. Simonetta is a 2018 graduate of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Follow him on Twitter @CMS_74_.

Maddy Leija, Graphic Designer

Maddy joined the Ghost Pirates after spending the 2022 season with the Charleston RiverDogs of the MiLB. Originally from Westfield, IN, Maddy grew up an avid sports fan attending Indianapolis Ice, Colts, Indians and Pacers games. A 2021 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor's degree in Graphic Design and Media Arts, Maddy worked as a freelance designer while attending school creating designs for a local Charleston surf brand.

