Brian Bowen Returns to Solar Bears

September 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Brian Bowen on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bowen, 26, came to Orlando late in the 2021-22 season on March 31 in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies, and tallied one goal in four games before he was sidelined with an injury for Orlando's final seven contests. Bowen finished the season with his finest production at the ECHL level, with 41 points (21g-20a) in 61 total games.

The 6-foot, 225-pound forward has posted 45 points (24g-21a) in 75 career ECHL games with Orlando, Utah, Adirondack, Norfolk and Worcester. Bowen has also appeared in 118 matches in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon, Fayetteville and Pensacola, logging 132 points (68g-64a). Bowen led the SPHL with 30 goals in the 2019-20 season and made the SPHL First All-Star Team.

Prior to turning pro, the Littleton, Massachusetts native played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont, where he collected 39 points (17g-22a) in 61 games for the Catamounts program.

Bowen played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and Green Bay, where he tallied 42 points (16g-26a) in 56 games.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Brian Bowen

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Chris Harpur

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

