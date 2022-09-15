Brian Bowen Returns to Solar Bears
September 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Brian Bowen on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Bowen, 26, came to Orlando late in the 2021-22 season on March 31 in a trade with the Utah Grizzlies, and tallied one goal in four games before he was sidelined with an injury for Orlando's final seven contests. Bowen finished the season with his finest production at the ECHL level, with 41 points (21g-20a) in 61 total games.
The 6-foot, 225-pound forward has posted 45 points (24g-21a) in 75 career ECHL games with Orlando, Utah, Adirondack, Norfolk and Worcester. Bowen has also appeared in 118 matches in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon, Fayetteville and Pensacola, logging 132 points (68g-64a). Bowen led the SPHL with 30 goals in the 2019-20 season and made the SPHL First All-Star Team.
Prior to turning pro, the Littleton, Massachusetts native played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont, where he collected 39 points (17g-22a) in 61 games for the Catamounts program.
Bowen played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and Green Bay, where he tallied 42 points (16g-26a) in 56 games.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Brian Bowen
Ross Olsson
Dante Sheriff
Andrew Sturtz
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Michael Brodzinski
Chris Harpur
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
