Americans Announce New Official Athletic Performance Partner

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club, affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce a new partnership with Athlete Training and Health. The agreement will make Athlete Training and Health the official athletic performance training partner of the team, and will provide the players with world-class training facilities and instruction.

"We're thrilled to have ATH join our performance team this season," said Jordan Dutton, Americans Head Athletic Trainer. "This partnership gives our players the best performance training in DFW, and will allow them to perform at an optimum level both on and off the ice."

With Americans Training Camp commencing in early October, Athlete Training and Health will play an integral role in the season's preparations. The team is scheduled to spend a significant amount of dry-land training time with ATH's staff.

"We're excited to blend ATH's world-class sports performance training with Allen Americans' championship culture," said Gavin Barrilleaux, Athletic Performance Director at ATH-Allen. "We look forward to a successful partnership and an even more successful season for the Allen Americans."

"Teaming up with ATH is a great opportunity for our players to stay fit and prepared throughout the season," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello. "The facilities they have will give our players the best training to help them further their careers and reach their goals."

The Americans begin their 2022-23 home season on October 29th against the rival Wichita Thunder. Tickets for opening night and all other games can be purchased HERE, or by contacting the Americans sales line at 972-912-1000.

