Thunder Sign Forward Matthew Barron

September 15, 2022







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed forward Matthew Barron to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Barron, 23, finished his freshman season at Ontario Tech University where he recorded four goals and 12 assists in 17 games for the Ridgebacks. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward also added four points in two playoff games. The native of Yarmouth, N.S. picked up seven multi-point games during the regular season and was selected to the USports East Division First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team.

"Matthew Barron will be entering his first year of professional hockey this season," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "He has a very high hockey IQ, great stick skills, vision, and the ability to generate opportunities offensively. He has also shown commitment and willingness on the defensive side of the puck, a necessity for success at this level. We are looking forward to his presence adding depth down the middle of the ice for us."

