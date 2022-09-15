Indy Signs Forward Nate Pionk

September 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel have agreed to terms with forward Nate Pionk for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Pionk, 26, is coming off of a season with the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he scored eight points in 17 games. Prior to that, he spent one season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays where he scored nine points in 29 games.

Before his professional career began, the 5'11 centerman played four years at College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN where he was captain for his final two seasons while earning a degree in nursing. During his time there, he scored 64 points while playing under current Fuel assistant coach, Kevin Moore.

During the 2016-17 campaign with the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), Pionk had one of his best seasons, scoring 36 points, tallying 107 penalty minutes, and posting a +/- of +17. The Hermantown, Minnesota native played two additional seasons in the NAHL.

Hailing from a Minnesota hockey family, Nate played three seasons on the Hermantown High School team, where he was second in scoring for two, and helped bring the team to the state final all three years. Nate's older brother, Neal, currently plays in the NHL for the Winnipeg Jets.

Today, September 15, 2022 is Pionk's 26th birthday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.