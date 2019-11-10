Thunder Super against Railers on Marvel Day, Win 6-2

Adirondack Thunder, in Spider-Man jerseys, celebrate a goal in front of their fans

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder snapped their three-game winless streak on Sunday night as they defeated the Worcester Railers 6-2 on Marvel Super Hero Day at Cool Insuring Arena.

Ara Nazarian scored two goals and Jake Linhart recorded four assists for the Thunder as they salvaged the final game of their three-in-three weekend, taking three of a possible six points. Adirondack netminder Evan Cormier picked up his first win of the season and stopped 32 shots while Worcester's goalkeeper Linus Soderstrom faced 44 shots and turned away 39.

The Thunder penalty kill blanked the Railers on their three powerplay chances. Adirondack's PK has now gone six straight games without surrendering a powerplay goal. However, the powerplay was stymied by the Railers' kill, going 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The win moves the Thunder to 6-4-0-2 as they find themselves in third place in the North Division.

Thunder Scoring Plays

Ara Nazarian got the scoring started just 3:49 into the first period. Nazarian's backhander slid past Soderstrom after Craig Martin received the puck off of the boards from Colby Sissons. The goal was Nazarian's second of the season.

The Thunder followed up less than three minutes later when Hayden Verbeek circled around the Worcester net and found Alex Carrier. Carrier went five-hole on Soderstrom for his first goal of the season. Jake Linhart gathered the secondary assist at 6:30 of the first period.

1:34 after the Railers made it a one-goal game in the second period, Jake Linhart took a shot from the blue line that Soderstrom stopped, but the rebound went right to Mike Szmatula for his third goal of the year. Colby Sissons picked up the secondary helper at 12:48.

Adirondack extended their lead to three at 7:28 of the third period. Sissons passed over to Linhart at the blue line whose shot was re-directed by Matt Salhany. The goal stood as Salhany's second of the season.

Conor Riley cashed in on an empty net with 1:54 left to put the Thunder back up by three following another Worcester goal. James Henry and Casey Pierro-Zabotel added the assists.

With 40 seconds left, Alex Carrier made a breakout pass to Jake Linhart who found Ara Nazarian on a 2-on-1 after Soderstrom was returned to the net. Nazarian made a nifty play to bury it past the Railers' tendy for his second of the night.

Thunder Notes

Alex Carrier's first multi-point game since January 27, 2017, when he was a member of the Atlanta Gladiators.

First career multi-goal game for Ara Nazarian

Thunder improve to 3-1-0-1 on home ice this season.

UP NEXT

The Thunder host the Reading Royals this Friday at Cool Insuring Arena for 80's Night! Get your tickets HERE or call 518-480-3355!

