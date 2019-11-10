ECHL Transactions - November 10
November 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 10, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Braeden Ostepchuk, G
Rapid City:
Brad Barone, G
South Carolina:
Billy Christopoulos, G
Wheeling:
Lucas Kohls, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)
Cincinnati:
Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve
Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Horvat, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Ryan Horvat, F placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Kalamazoo:
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Delete Ian Edmondson, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Reading:
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Add Jack MacNee, D activated from reserve [11/9]
Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on reserve [11/9]
