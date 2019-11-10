ECHL Transactions - November 10

November 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 10, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Braeden Ostepchuk, G

Rapid City:

Brad Barone, G

South Carolina:

Billy Christopoulos, G

Wheeling:

Lucas Kohls, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)

Cincinnati:

Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve

Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Horvat, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Ryan Horvat, F placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Edmondson, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Reading:

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Delete James De Haas, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Add Shane Berschbach, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Add Jack MacNee, D activated from reserve [11/9]

Delete Aaron Titcomb, D placed on reserve [11/9]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.