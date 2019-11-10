Elmer Called up to Hartford Following Hat Trick

PORTLAND, ME - Just hours after being named first start of Saturday night's Mariners win, forward Jake Elmer was recalled to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers. Elmer registered his first professional hat trick last night, leading Maine to a 5-1 home win over the Adirondack Thunder.

Elmer was the youngest players on the Mariners roster at just 20 years old. The Calgary, AB native signed with the Rangers in March, and skated in five games with Hartford at the end of 2018-19. He was assigned to the Mariners to begin the 2019-20 season.

Coming out of the WHL, Elmer had a huge season for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2018-19, putting up 81 points in 68 regular season games, followed by six points in seven playoff contests. In his give game stint with the Wolf Pack, he continued his strong season, registering two goals and two assists. Despite a slow start to his ECHL career, Elmer picked up his first goal on October 23rd at Adirondack, and after his big night on Saturday, has four goals and two assists in eight games.

Elmer is the fourth forward recalled to Hartford in the last three weeks, joining Ty Ronning, Lewis Zerter-Gossage, and Ryan Dmowski.

Elmer is the fourth forward recalled to Hartford in the last three weeks, joining Ty Ronning, Lewis Zerter-Gossage, and Ryan Dmowski.

