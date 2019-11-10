Hawerchuk Scores Beauty as Beast Top Walleye

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Ben Hawerchuk scored a highlight reel goal and Alex Dubeau stood tall with 28 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Toledo Walleye 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast took on the Toledo Walleye for the second time in two days. The Beast would be looking for revenge after getting thumped the previous day against the same opponent.

Brampton would get on the board first with a goal from David Vallorani. The slick forward would take the pass from linemate Lindsay Sparks and would beat Andrew D'Agostini down low for a 1-0 Beast lead at 2:37.

The Walleye would counter and pick off a pass in the Beast zone. Josh Kestner got a hold of the puck and ripped a shot past Alex Dubeau to tie the game 1-1 at 15:43.

The Beast would head into the first intermission tied 1-1 and would trail in shots by a count of 11-6.

The second period was all Beast, as the club came out flying to start. The Beast took a 2-1 lead with a gorgeous goal by forward Ben Hawerchuk. The slick forward, who scored his first pro goal in yesterday's loss, charged through the Walleye defense and slid the puck past D'Agostini at 6:53.

The Beast weren't done, as they got another goal off the stick of Dan Leavens. The Toronto native came down the win and fired a perfect shot over the shoulder of D'Agostini for a 3-1 Beast lead at 11:18.

Brampton would take their 3-1 lead into the second intermission and would lead in shots by a count of 19-16.

The third period would see the Beast run into some penalty trouble. With Trent Bourque in the box, the Walleye would capitalize and send the rebound through the pads of Dubeau to pull within a goal.

The tally would be credited to Zack Phillips at 9:40. With time winding down, The Walleye pulled the netminder in favour of an extra attacker. Matt Petgrave was then able to settle the puck and send it into the open net to ice the game for the Beast to the tune of 4-2.

Alex Dubeau would pick up his third win the 19-20 campaign and would be credited with 28 saves. D'Agostini would take the loss with 25 saves of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Dubeau (BRA) 2) Kestner (TOL) 1) Hawerchuk (BRA) The Beast would finished the contest by going scoreless on the man advantage. Toledo would finish one-for-seven. Brampton will be on the road next to take on the Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners on November 14th and 15th respectably.

