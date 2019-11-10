Oilers Quiet Thunder 7-2 in First Road Win of Season

Tulsa Oilers Quiet congregate after one of their seven goals against the Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers picked up their first road win of the season, defeating the Thunder 7-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.

Robby Jackson gave the Oilers the first goal of the contest for just the fourth time this season, rifling a centering pass from captain Adam Pleskach on the power play 16:58 into the game. The Oilers closed out the opening period with 18 shots.

Tulsa continued ramping up the pressure, and Jackson found the back of the net for the second time. The rookie product of St. Cloud State displayed game-changing patience, freezing Gillam with some mesmerizing stickhandling after receiving the puck from the corner just 2:28 into the middle frame. Jared Thomas scored his first of the season, firing the puck into the back of the net 10:02 into the period after Sampair found him with a cross-zone pass whilst on the penalty kill. Brent Gates, Jr. extended the lead to 4-0, blasting a one-time shot past Gillam off a two-on-one opportunity, courtesy of Oilers' leading scorer J.J. Piccinich.

Beau Starrett brought the game to 4-1, scoring back-door off a two-on-one play 3:16 into the period. Tulsa answered quickly, with Tesink scoring 1:31 later via a double deflection from Gates and Cam Knight. Luke Shiplo made it 5-2 at the 7:25 mark of the period. Gates restored the Oilers' four-goal lead at the 9:09 mark of the period with his second goal of the night. Tesink closed out the scoring on the night, hooking up with fellow Memorial Cup champion Piccinich in front of the net with 9:11 left in the contest.

Tulsa returns home to play Rapid City on Friday and Saturday at the BOK Center. Saturday night is Autism Awareness night, in partnership with Safelite and Autism Tulsa. The Oilers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in the ONEOK Club.

